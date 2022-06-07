Lucknow, Jun 7 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch its 'tiranga shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh from July 1 with an aim to remind people of their national duty and strengthen democracy, party leader Sanjay Singh said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said these 'shakhas' would be different from that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The aim of the 'tiranga shakhas' is to strengthen democracy and remind people of their national duty, he said.

These 'shakhas' will be started from July 1 and 10,000 of them will be formed in the state in six months. A five-member coordination team will work on expanding these 'shakhas', he said.

Discussions on national, regional and local issues will be held in these 'shakhas'.

The 'tiranga shakha' will work for the country's development by discussing the progress of the nation and about the lives of great personalities, he said.

He said, "There will be no distinction of caste and religion in 'tiranga shakhas'. There will be no gender discrimination."

Hitting out at the RSS, he alleged, "Tiranga (national tricolour) is not used in RSS shakhas and mothers and sisters do not go there."

