Ahmedabad, Aug 30 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Gujarat on Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday to spread awareness about the "guarantees" promised by its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal is likely to join the month-long campaign on September 2.

Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia said the campaign involves distributing pamphlets mentioning various "guarantees" promised by Kejriwal and registration forms to voters.

"A campaign will be launched on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. We aim to take all these guarantees to every person in Gujarat and reach every single household," said Italia.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat, Kejriwal had highlighted the Delhi education model and promised "guarantees" including free electricity to an extent, unemployment allowance, 10 lakh jobs, free and quality healthcare and education, and a Rs 1,000 allowance for women.

"The entire team of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal, will join the month-long door-to-door campaign," said Italia.

An AAP spokesperson said the Delhi chief minister is likely to visit Gujarat on September 2 and join the campaign from Devbhumi Dwarka.

As part of the "guarantee registration campaign," AAP workers will register names of voters, villages, ward numbers, mobile phone numbers, Assembly segments, and other details. They will be provided "guarantee" cards mentioning the promises the AAP will implement after coming to power, he said.

AAP's national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi said the entire team of AAP will join the month-long campaign on September 1 onward.

"The guarantees Kejriwal has given to the people of Gujarat is not something free but people's money will be given back to them (by implementing various welfare measures)," he said.

Kejriwal had offered guarantees for youths, women, traders, and tribals.

He has promised free and quality education and health care, and free electricity for up to 300 units in a month like in AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab.

The AAP national convener had also promised 10 lakh jobs for youths, an unemployment allowance at Rs 3,000, and the implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act in Gujarat's tribal areas besides including traders in decision-making teams for Gujarat.

The PESA Act was enacted to ensure self-governance through Gram Sabhas (village assemblies) for people living in the Scheduled Areas.

