New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP are both holding protests on the premises of the Delhi assembly building, and they are both accusing one another of corruption.

The AAP MLAs set up beneath the monument of Mahatma Gandhi, while the BJP MLAs began their sit-in near the sculptures of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukhdev inside the Delhi assembly grounds.

Also Read | Jio 5G Services in Key Cities by Diwali; Jio To Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore for Pan-India 5G Network.

AAP MLAs are demanding the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly "whitening" the "black money" during demonetisation in 2016.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Atishi alleged that Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Woman Who Worked at BJP Leader Seema Patra’s House Tortured, Thrashed by Owner in Ranchi.

"Saxena had done a scam to whiten black money during demonetisation worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Chairman. We are demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate this matter," Atishi said.

She further demanded that Saxena should be sacked from the post of Delhi L-G.

"This is a blatant case of money laundering where a witness admitted that the black money was "whitened" while under the influence of Saxena. Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 should look into this. CBI and ED should also conduct a raid at every place Saxena has previously worked. He should be sacked from his position until the investigation is finished," AAP leader said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs demanding the resignation of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy.

"Sisodia was charged by the CBI with corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy which the AAP administration subsequently withdrew. There has been corruption in the cores in Delhi. If everything was fine with the policy, why did the government take it back? Arvind Kejriwal needs to respond," BJP MLA, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told ANI.

"We want an explanation from Kejriwal about why he is running when there have been numerous scams where the Kejriwal administration has been accused of engaging in corruption," he asked.

Responding to AAP protest and demand for the resignation of L-G Saxena, another leader Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA said it is nothing but their fear because they have been caught in corruption.

"They are afraid because they were exposed as corrupt. Whether it be the Delhi Excise policy or the Delhi education, corruption has been committed. If there is a corrupt administration in the nation, it is the Kejriwal administration in Delhi. They write one screenplay each day in order to silence conversations about corruption," Gupta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)