Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the three-match ODI series is slated to be played in Dhaka from March 11 to March 15.

Veteran batter Babar Azam was left out of the squad. The 31-year-old had a poor ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign, where he managed just 91 runs from four outings with the bat.

Beyond his difficulties in T20Is, the former Pakistan skipper also saw his ODI form dip in 2025, managing 544 runs across 17 innings at an average of 34.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as captain, leading a group that features six uncapped players.

Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have all earned maiden call-ups to the ODI setup.

Farhan's call-up comes on the back of a historic T20 World Cup campaign, where he smashed 383 runs, the highest in a single campaign in the men's event.

Four of the uncapped players - Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain - were recently part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that faced England Lions in Abu Dhabi, with a series of good showings earning their place in the squad.

The squad also includes experienced campaigners such as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha and wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

ODI Series Schedule:

11 March - First ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

13 March - Second ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

15 March - Third ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. (ANI)

