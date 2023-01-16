New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a foot march of Aam Admi Party MLAs to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's home as a mark of protest against alleged interference of LG in the Delhi government's decisions.

AAP accused the Lieutenant Governor of rejecting a proposal to send Delhi school teachers to Finland for training. However, the Lieutenant Governor's office has, denied rejecting any proposal and has said he only advised the state to record a cost-benefit analysis.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Shares Snippets Titled 'Your Exam, Your Methods-Choose Your Own Style' From Exam Warriors Book, Urges Students To Share How They Prepare for Exams (See Tweet).

The people of Delhi elect our government. It is taxpayers' money. For Delhi's education. What problem does the LG have?

He and other AAP MLAs carried placards reading: "Mr LG, allow the teachers to go to Finland".

Also Read | Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Grade Exam 2023 Result Declared, Know Direct Link, How to Check Results on doa.maharashtra.gov.in and dge.doamh.in.

On Monday, the Lieutenant Governor denied scrapping the Delhi government plan, and said, "Any statement, on the contrary, is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers in the past."

AAP supremo referred to a 2018 Supreme Court order, he also alleged that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor cannot take independent decisions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)