The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared snippets titled 'Your Exam, Your Methods-Choose Your Own Style' from Exam Warriors book and urges students to share how they prepare for exams.

In the book #ExamWarriors, one Mantra is ‘Your Exam, Your Methods - Choose Your Own Style.’ As #ParikshaPeCharcha approaches, I urge you all to share how you prepare for exams including interesting experiences of the same. It will surely motivate our Exam Warriors. pic.twitter.com/NVYFnnTSiJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2023

"In the book #ExamWarriors, one Matra is 'Your Exam, Your Methods - Choose Your Own Style.'

As #ParikshaPeCharcha approaches, I urge you all to share how you prepare for exams including interesting experiences of the same. It will surely motivate our Exam Warriors."

