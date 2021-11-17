Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced that it would recommend a CBI probe into all cases of custodial deaths in the state if voted to power.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member and his party affairs' in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Singh also claimed in a press conference that UP tops in terms of custodial deaths and a total of 1,318 such deaths in police lockups and jails were reported in the past three years.

Referring to custodial deaths in recent months in various districts, including Kanpur, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Pratapgarh, Agra and Rae Bareli, Singh said after the assembly elections, if AAP is voted to power, every such case will be probed by the CBI.

Raising the matter of the death of a youth named Jitendra alias Kallu, who was allegedly beaten up by the police in Kanpur recently, he said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is sowing hatred by spreading Hindu-Muslim poison across the state, should explain the increasing number custodial deaths in the state."

Claiming that people are not coming now to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting UP for various foundation laying and inauguration programmes, Singh alleged the state government has been left now mobilising the crowd for his rally by spending public money.

"The government should tell how was it spending public money for its election campaign," he added.

