Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 28 (ANI): As the Punjab government suspended Fazlika Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on corruption charges, AAP MP Malvinder Kang said that the party will not compromise on the issue of corruption.

Talking to ANI, MP Kang said, "The SSP of Fazilka has been suspended and from day one, our government has taken action against our MLAs and opposition MLAs as well..." He said that in Delhi in 2015, the then CM Arvind Kejriwal took action against the party's MLA, and the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has also taken a similar step against its party member.

Malvinder Kang added, "AAP will not compromise on the issue of corruption..."

SSP Fazilka has been suspended by the Punjab government in a corruption case. As per officials, the suspension of the senior cop follows after four police personnel were caught red-handed taking Rs 1 lakh bribe.

Speaking over the corruption case, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, "No one will be spared in case of corruption, be it someone small or big, our own or a stranger."

Earlier, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), as part of its ongoing anti-corruption drive, arrested Suresh Kumar, a clerk at the Nagar Council in Malout, Muktsar Sahib district, on Sunday. He was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an underprivileged widow. Disclosing this here on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau said that the aforementioned accused had been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Malout.

He further added that the complainant had approached the VB. He alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for releasing money under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission to construct a dwelling, but a deal had been struck to pay the bribe in instalments. (ANI)

