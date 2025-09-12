Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Baljinder Singh Dhillon took charge as the Chairman of Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation Ltd on Friday.

AAP Punjab President and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, amid floods across the state, farmers in Fazilka claimed crop losses as water from the Satluj River entered their fields in the villages in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district of Punjab, and appealed to the government for immediate compensation and a waiver of their debts.

Speaking to ANI, farmers said that nearly 1,500 acres of paddy crop were destroyed in the villages of Dandi Kadam and Dhani Natha Singh in Jalalabad tehsil of Fazilka after water from the Satluj River entered the fields. Farmers said the inundation has wiped out their entire harvest.

The flood-affected farmers stated that the government was providing fodder for livestock and some essential food supplies, but they required additional assistance. In addition, they also demanded compensation for the damage caused to their houses by the floodwaters.

The government of Punjab has established relief centres in the city of Jalalabad, Fazilka district, to assist families affected by flooding. Jalalabad Naib Tehsildar Shanu informed that relief materials were being distributed in the flood-affected areas. She added that everything was under control and urged the public not to panic.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in Punjab, a wall collapse incident was reported at a residential society in the Zirakpur area of S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali) district of Punjab. (ANI)

