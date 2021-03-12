New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) AAP MLA Raghav Chadha has written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, demanding him to make entry to Pusa institute free for recreational and leisure purposes.

In the letter, Chadha has claimed that the Centre has imposed an entry fee of Rs 200 for Pusa institute.

He requested to make the campus open for the general public at no charge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)