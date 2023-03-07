New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and accused him of misleading the judiciary in the 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case.

Saxena "does not deserve" to hold the position of a lieutenant governor, Singh said at a press conference here.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Wife’s Lover, Injures Her in Process in Prayagraj, Accused Arrested.

He alleged that Saxena has written a "misleading letter" to the court and refused to appear before it for trial in the case.

"There are charges against Saxena for inciting violence at Sabarmati Ashram around 21 years ago. The investigation is still going on and he has been asked to appear before the court on March 9. The LG refused to do so and wrote a misleading letter to the court instead," the AAP leader alleged.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Paragliders Get Stuck on Over 100-Foot-Tall High Mast Light in Varkala, Rescued Safely (Watch Video).

There was no immediate reaction from Saxena on the matter.

Saxena has approached a court in Ahmedabad with a request to keep a criminal trial against him in abeyance till he holds the top post that offers him immunity under the Constitution in the case of the alleged attack on social activist Medha Patkar in 2002.

Saxena and three others were booked for rioting, assault, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and intentional insult in connection with the 21-year-old case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)