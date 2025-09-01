New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bharadwaj held a padyatra on Sunday along with party workers against Enforcement Directorate raids at his residence. He challenged Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to conduct a press conference and inform about the locations in which his mansions and farmhouses were located.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Local BJP workers have been spreading the information that I have farmhouses and Kothis at various places. I am asking them to tell me about them and the ED. If I get to know, I will give Rs 25 lakhs as a reward. I challenge Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva and MLA Shikha Rai to conduct a press conference and inform in which locations my mansions are located."

He further claimed that the law and order situation in Delhi has deteriorated under the BJP.

He further said, "There is no law and order in Delhi today. No one feels safe. This is happening due to politicisation of police. Kalkaji Mandir sewadar was beaten to death. If any fake case is registered against me, then the police will file a case against me," he further added.

Earlier on August 28, Saurabh Bharadwaj thanked his supporters and well-wishers who supported him following the Enforcement Directorate's raid at his residence on Tuesday. He mentioned that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh were awake until 2 a.m., noting that his family doesn't need anything more than this.

In an 'X' post, Bharadwaj stated that his WhatsApp is not working and alleged that his phone had been taken away by ED officials.

"Thank You My WhatsApp is not working and my phone has been taken by the ED, so I am thanking everyone through Twitter who stood outside my house until 2:30 at night. Until 2 o'clock at night, party leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji Sanjay Singh ji etc. all stayed awake, kept checking repeatedly on the phone, our family needs nothing more than this," the 'X' post read.

The AAP Delhi chief further thanked all the workers of the party for their support, mentioning that their arrival gave him and his family strength.

"ASAP, Women's Wing, Main Wing, Youth Wing, MLAs, former MLAs and candidates, councilors, our leaders and all young to elderly workers - heartfelt thanks to everyone On social media, our friends from the center kept fighting back, it made my heart happy Your arrival has given me and my family a lot of strength. The sisters of my party stayed until late at night, kept getting drenched in the rain all day, thank you very much," Bharadwaj said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case. The search operations are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

These searches are in "connection with the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to First Information Report (No. 37/2025) dated June 26, 2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials. (ANI)

