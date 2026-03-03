Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): On the occasion of the festival of colours, Holi, the Aaroha Parivaar has organised a special event titled 'Devon Ki Holi' in Dehradun on Monday.

'Devon Ki Holi' is not merely a festive celebration, but a thoughtfully curated cultural presentation. The primary objective of this Holi event is to promote holistic wellness, music, and cultural well-being. It is a carefully designed initiative aimed at enhancing mental, emotional, and social harmony among participants.

Event organiser Baani Shama said, "We have organised this event with the concept of Aroha musical wellness, promoting musical wellness alongside holistic wellness... 'Devon Ki Holi' aimed to celebrate the culture and tradition of this place. We featured cultural dance performances where we worshipped the gods and saluted the warriors. Now, we're moving towards Bhajan Clubbing, where we worship the gods in a different form, allowing people to enjoy it..."

With Holi just around the corner, the country is already slipping into celebration mode, and from temples to town squares, colours, music and tradition are bringing people together once again.

Across India, early Holi festivities have begun, drawing locals and tourists alike into vibrant gatherings that reflect the festival's deep cultural roots and joyful spirit.

In Himachal Pradesh, Holi festivities started early in Mandi, where a large number of devotees gathered at the Raj Madhav Rai Temple. The temple complex came alive with dance, devotional songs and colourful celebrations as people played with gulal and enjoyed the festive spirit. Visitors from across India were seen joining the locals in the celebrations.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed. (ANI)

