New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The National Health Authority (NHA), under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), on Monday released its revamped and dynamic public dashboard that provides a granular view of the scheme implementation data in a comprehensive manner.

The dashboard is another step in the evolution of the PM-JAY scheme that provides a transparent view about its progress from the vantage point of a state or a Union Territory, the NHA said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: After Rajasthan Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to a Private Hotel Till June 10.

It has an interactive interface that displays the key performance indicators of the scheme through informative charts. It aims to provide deeper insights to the public and the PM-JAY ecosystem stakeholders to understand the scheme's performance on a day-to-day basis, the statement said.

Elaborating on the thought behind the public dashboard, NHA CEO Dr R S Sharma said, "The newly-revamped PM-JAY public dashboard aims to provide key information and insights about the scheme's progress through real-time data and analysis. In the long run, this will aid in data-driven and evidence-based policy making and promote greater transparency and accountability in the public sector. This is aligned to the Government of India's mission to ensure minimum government and maximum governance."

Also Read | Ministry of Railways Disbands Five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments.

The newly-updated dashboard provides detailed information about the number of Ayushman Bharat cards created, empanelled hospitals and authorised hospital admissions, among others, at both the national and the state level.

It allows users to further view the data distributed according to gender and age. For example, in the "Age Group" category under the "Ayushman Cards Created" panel, the pie chart reveals that the highest number of card holders are in the age group of 30 to 44 years, while those falling in the 15-29 and 45-59 age groups are trailing close behind, the statement said.

The dashboard also shows trends pivotable between types of time periods -- either for the last seven days, 30 days or as aggregates since the launch of the scheme. Another insight added to the dashboard is regarding the top procedures and specialities availed by the beneficiaries at the empanelled hospitals under the scheme.

This data is also pivotable between the count of such treatments availed or the amount authorised on such procedures, according to the statement.

The dashboard displays national as well as state-level data for all these categories with an option to choose the "state" at the top of the webpage. Further, users can also search and view the list of patients availing treatment under the scheme at any empanelled hospital spanning across hundreds of districts in India.

The all new dynamic public dashboard can be accessed on the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY website, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)