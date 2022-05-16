Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): BJP national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday blasted at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his "chameleon conduct" saying that after destroying the Hindus in the union territory, he is now trying to play dual politics.

Chugh, in an official statement, said that the Abdullah family engineered the destruction of Kashmiri pandit families in Jammu and Kashmir for it's political gains.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

He further ridiculed Abdullah for his "crocodile tears".

Chugh said, "By saying that attack on our Pandit brothers is a direct attack on the soul of Kashmir, Abdullah is rubbing salt on the souls of lakhs of Kashmiri pandits who had to leave Jammu and Kashmir and sacrifice their lives when the Abdullahs ruled the state."

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

"If the Abdullahs and Muftis had not given shelter to the militants and had not encouraged them, and the Pakistan ISI agents, the Kashmiri Pandits would not have fled Kashmir," he added.

He said Kashmiri pandits were also as much Kashmiris as Abdullahs and Muftis.

"But the way Kashmiri pandits were thrown out of Jammu and Kashmir, it would always be a black chapter in the history of India and for this, Abdullahs and Muftis should apologize to the nation," Chugh added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)