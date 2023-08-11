Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday blamed the National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's families for the atrocities on the Kahmiri Pandits since 1989.

Hitting out at Abdullahs and Muftis, Tarun Chugh said that both the families have been hand-in-glove with the Pakistan ISI to allow large scale killings of the Kashmiri Pandits and make them leave the state in the 1990s.

Taking strong exception to Farooq Abdullah's contention in the Parliament that his government in 1989 tried to protect the Kashmirir Pandits, Chugh said, "It was a bundle of lies that Abdullah was saying."

The fact, he said, is that "Abdullah was wart of the design to victimise the Kahsmirir Pandits, commit atrocities on them by murders and rapes and made them leave the state."

Chugh said it was the anti-national politics of Abdullahs and Muftis that brought Jammu and Kashmir to the brink of collapse.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370 Chugh said a new era has dawned on J-K ever since and people have started living a new life of development and progress. They don't talk about curfews and stones, they talk about progress and development.

He said that Abdullahs and Muftis are bent upon taking J-K back to the stage of violence and disturbance, but now their anti-national designs will not succeed because people have woken up to their wicked political plots.

The Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. (ANI)

