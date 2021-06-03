Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday evening visited a private hospital in Kolkata where BJP leader Mukul Roy's wife is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, sources said.

A few hours later, BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh also visited the hospital off EM Bypass to enquire about her health.

Even as Mukul Roy is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son Subhrangshu was present at the hospital when Banerjee visited Krishna Roy, the sources said.

"The two spoke as Banerjee enquired about his mother's health," a TMC official said, amid speculations over Mukul Roy's next political move.

Ghosh visited the hospital a few hours later and spoke to Subhrangshu about her health.

Significantly, Subhrangshu, a former TMC MLA who joined the BJP following his father's footsteps, recently said in a social media post that one should do self-introspection before indulging in criticism of the government which has come to power with people's support.

THe post was believed to be directed at the state's BJP leadership.

Mukul Roy, the former lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, had left the TMC over alleged disagreements with the party's top leadership on some issues, which included differences with Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister.

