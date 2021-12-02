New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): As the paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, as was done in previous years, about 18.17 Lac farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore, informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday.

As per the ministry, a quantity of 290.98 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to November 30, 2021, in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the ministry, so far, the maximum procurement in the ongoing KMS season is done from Punjab (18685532MT) followed by Haryana (5530596MT) and Uttar Pradesh (1242593MT).

The procurement in other states is also gaining momentum, stated the ministry.

Pertinently, in KMS 2020-21, at least 13113417 famers were benefitted with an MSP value of Rs. 168823.23 crore (as on 30.11.2021) and procurement of 89419081 MT was done, it added. (ANI)

