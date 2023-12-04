Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): While presiding over a meeting of Administrative Secretaries on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded the efforts of the revenue officers in expediting the long pending mutation and partition cases through Revenue Lok Adalats, said an official statement from the government of Himachal Pradesh.

More than 45,000 mutation cases have been settled in Revenue Lok Adalats and a large number of people have benefited from this exercise, added the statement.

He further stated that to facilitate the general public, revenue officers must dispose of the pending revenue cases on priority. He said that more than 14,000 pending cases of the mutation have been settled during the 'Revenue Lok Adalats' held on 1st and 2nd December 2023 in the State.

He also directed to expedite the pace of the flagship programs and developmental works of the state government so that a maximum number of people could benefit from these schemes.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to explore the options to reduce the energy bills of various schemes of Jal Shakti Department, medical colleges and hospitals.

He said that the state government was contemplating enhancing the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years and for this purpose, a committee would be constituted, led by the Secretary of Health shortly.

He directed to incorporate technology in the functioning of the government departments to ensure transparency in the system. He said that all the employment exchanges in the State would be digitized and registration of employers would also be done for facilitating them to hire skilled manpower.

Emphasizing on the modernization of police and prisons departments, the Chief Minister said that police reforms would be carried out to provide better working conditions for the police personnel and to benefit the public at large. High end night vision Cameras would be installed in jails, he added.

A state of art milk processing plant is proposed at Dagwar in Kangra district and a timeline must be fixed for completion of the project at the earliest, said Sh. Sukhu. He also directed to formulate Detailed Project Report of Sukhashrya Sadan to be constructed at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district.

Bank accounts under Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashrya Yojna shall be opened in the office of all the Deputy Commissioners at district level, he said and added that the first township after the independence of the country was being developed in Jathiya Devi to decongest the Shimla town. He directed to expedite the project in a time bound manner.

CM Sukhu said that 17 e-charging stations were ready and directed to speed up the work on other charging stations and creation of other necessary infrastructure as well. He said that 200 youths have applied to the transport department for purchasing e-taxis under which a 50 percent subsidy was being offered by the Government for purchasing e-taxis.

He also reviewed the recruitment process of Van Mitras, police constables and Para workers of the Jal Shakti department.

Principal Secretary Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary Finance, Devesh Kumar and other administrative Secretaries attended the meeting. (ANI)

