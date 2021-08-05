New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): On the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni on Thursday the decision has brought positives changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is good for this country that Article 370 has been abrogated. People always supported this decision. Positive changes and environment followed after the abrogation of Article 370. Healthcare and education improved. Panchayat elections took place. Positive changes in environment and lives of people are visible," Teni told ANI.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

