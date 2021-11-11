Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) A man, who had been absconding for months in a case of drug peddling in Jammu district, was arrested on Thursday, officials said.
Based on a tip-off, police teams conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused from Dayalgam area in Anantnag district, they said.
Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.
The absconder, Irfan Rashid Rather, is a resident of Dayalgam in Anantnag.
He had been evading arrest for the past three months in a case of narcotic smuggling registered against him, the officials said.
Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)