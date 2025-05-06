New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A recent Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Council Meeting ended in chaos, with student groups affiliated to the ABVP and the Left accusing each other of hijacking the gathering and fudging the councillors' number.

The meeting, convened to elect convenors, witnessed heated confrontations, procedural disputes, and accusations of intimidation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad condemned what it described as "acts of violence and authoritarian behaviour" by Leftist members.

The RSS-backed student outfit alleged that the meeting was "hijacked" by the Leftists, who sought to push through "predetermined and unlawful resolutions."

"The democratic principles and constitutional framework of JNU were undermined by those in power, who use force to maintain control," it said.

It also alleged that official documents were destroyed during the disruption and that inappropriate, sexist remarks were directed at female ABVP councillors.

The outfit also claimed that the Left bloc attempted to alter the number of councillors without securing the mandatory two-thirds majority.

"We condemn this camp-like, authoritarian style of functioning within JNUSU and vow to continue our opposition until the genuine issues of JNU students are addressed," it said.

Responding to the allegations, the Leftist student groups accused ABVP's JNUSU Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena of attempting to disrupt the proceedings and intimidate office bearers.

"Vaibhav Meena was seen heckling General Secretary Comrade Munteha, who was minuting the meeting. He can clearly be seen trying to snatch and tear the minutes," the group alleged.

