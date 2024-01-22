Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) A pro-vice chancellor of Jadavpur University was injured as he was caught in a scuffle between ABVP members and security guards of the varsity on Monday, after the authorities stopped live-streaming of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya inside the campus.

Around 50 members of the RSS' student wing were present when the programme was telecast live. They got infuriated as it was stopped and they started chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram' slogans, an official said.

Pro-VC Amitabha Dutta asked the students to keep quiet but they refused and in the melee, he and a security guard suffered minor injuries.

When contacted, Dutta did not want to speak on the issue.

Students Federation of India (SFI), one of the majority student unions in the university, staged a protest rally and held a seminar where speakers denounced "any attempt to change history and divide society by the fascist regime."

A university official said the institute has nothing to do with any programme held by any group if that does not affect peace on the campus or violates the academic ambience.

"The semester exams took place smoothly. We can't comment on any programme held by any student outfit," he said.

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Education Minister Bratya Basu, and Governor CV Ananda Bose voiced concern on attempts to "hold religious activities on the campus which violates the secular spirit and has no relation with education and public interest."

ABUTA spokesperson in JU Goutam Maity said it was heartening the way JU stakeholders foiled the attempts by “fascist forces” to foment trouble on the campus.

