Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday said it has detected disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 72.52 crore during the raids on 15 government officers of various departments in Karnataka.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By His Younger Brother WIth Pair Of Scissors In Lucknow’s Gomtinagar.

The ACB had carried out raids on Wednesday at 68 places. It had drafted 503 officers and personnel, who were divided into 68 teams, to carry out coordinated searches.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 15-year-old rape survivor strangles her baby to death in Damoh, Arrested.

It detected huge amount of cash, gold ornaments, investment documents, shares, bonds, land and other property details.

While PWD junior engineer S M Biradar had stashed Rs 13 lakh in the drainage pipe, another officer was found to be in possession of seven kilograms of gold.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ACB said it has so far detected wealth to the tune of Rs 72.52 crore more than the known sources of income of the 15 government servants.

It said that Bengaluru Rural district Nirmiti Kendra project director Vasudev R S allegedly possessed wealth of Rs 18.2 crore, which was 879.53 per cent more than the known source of his income.

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Group-D employee G V Giri was allegedly having assets worth Rs 6.24 crore, which was 563 per cent above his income.

The PWD junior engineer S M Biradar, who is posted in Kalaburagi district, was allegedly found to have Rs 4.15 crore, which was 406 per cent above his income.

The ACB detected Rs 6.65 crore wealth of Gadag based agriculture joint director T S Rudreshappa, which was 400 per cent more than the known source of income.

In the statement, the ACB said, "The investigation depends on the explanation from the officials concerned about these assets. The document verification work and information collecting on value of the assets, the gold ornaments they possessed, other bank deposits of the accused government employees is continued."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)