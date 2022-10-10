Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed officials to speed up the relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal heavy rains in the state.

Adityanath has also directed officials to remain in the field to oversee the relief work in the districts affected by the unseasonal and excessive rains and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas, an officials spokesperson said here.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government Offers Rs 51,000 As Reward for Informing About Adulterated Food.

The chief minister also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas, take them to safe places and make proper arrangements for their stay and food.

Unseasonal rains have been lashing various districts of Uttar Pradesh for the past several days, causing floods and waterlogging in many places.

Also Read | South Koreans Reportedly Ditching Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for iPhones.

He has also directed the officers of all concerned departments including Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Urban Development, Medical and Health, and Animal Husbandry to be active in conducting relief operations.

In waterlogged areas, pumps should be used to flush out the water in the affected areas, he said.

According to a report by the Relief Commissioner's office, at present more than 650 villages in 16 districts are affected by floods in the state. About 5.8 lakh people have been affected due to the inundation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)