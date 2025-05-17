New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday addressed the 29th Convocation Ceremony of Jaipuria Institute of Management in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Dhankhar urged corporates to invest in education, emphasizing that such investments fuel industry growth, skill development, and national progress.

He further suggested that corporations should fully fund educational institutions and prioritize CSR funds for education and research.

"On this occasion, my message to corporates is: invest in education. By investing in education, you are investing in your future, in the growth of your industry. You are investing in skill. You are investing for national gain! Educational institutions must be fully funded by corporations. CSR funds must take this as a priority because investment in research is fundamental. Gone are the days when we can wait for others to transfer technology. If we do that, we will be handicapped right from the beginning," he said.

Vice President further highlighted the importance of accessibility and affordability of education, said, "Accessibility and affordability of education for all is fundamental in democracy. Democracy cannot blossom or be nurtured without quality education."

Dhankhar also underscored the global recognition of technological advancement, showing the nation's prowess.

"The world has come to know our 'Akash' -- its potency, its efficacy. The world has also come to recognise our 'Brahmos'. Research will define where India will stand in the global comity of nations, whether concerning war or development," he said.

The Vice President also lauded the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike against the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"I offer my salutations to all Armed Forces and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor. It was a remarkable retaliation, befitting our ethos of peace and tranquillity, to the barbarity that happened on April 22 in Pahalgam--the deadliest attack on our civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message from India's heartland, Bihar, to the entire global fraternity. Those were not empty words," he said.

"In the mechanics of war and the fight against terrorism, a new benchmark has been set. Indian Armed Forces targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases deep inside Pakistan territory. These were India's deepest ever cross-border strikes, precisely calibrated to cause no damage except to the terrorist. No one is asking for proof now. When coffins are taken with armed forces, military and political power accompanying them, justice is done by Bharat to Sindoor in sublimity," he added.

Dhankhar further called for bridging the East-West divide to counter unclear narratives about the Orient, urging the youth to speak out against anti-national narratives. (ANI)

