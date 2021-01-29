Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) at Thane has awarded Rs 8.96 lakh compensation to a couple from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for the death of their only son aged 27 in a road accident in 2016.

The 57-year-old father of the victim is a labourer.

Member of the MACT and extra joint district and additional sessions judge M M Walimohammed passed the order last week, directing Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd, a car rental company, and New India General Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 8,96,800 to the victim's parents with seven per cent interest per annum from the date of the filing of the claim.

Appearing for the claimants, advocate Yeshwant Duduskar told the tribunal that the victim, Raghuveer Thakur, worked in a private company and earned Rs 9,500 per month when he lost his life in the mishap. He was the only son of his parents.

On January 3, 2016, Raghuveer was pillion riding a two-wheeler, when a car hit their vehicle from behind on Mumbai-Nashik highway. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Padgha police station in Thane district had registered an offence against the car driver.

The MACT ruled that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the car driver, and awarded the compensation, which includes Rs 20,000 for loss of love and affection. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)