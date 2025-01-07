Ranchi, Jan 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Tuesday asked officials to iron out bottlenecks in order to expedite the execution of several highway projects in the state, which are facing delays.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects valued at Rs 38,483 crore are currently being implemented in Jharkhand, in addition to various railway overbridge construction work and expansion of roads in the state.

Chairing a review meeting of projects, Tiwari directed all deputy commissioners across the state to prioritise infrastructure development, and expedite resolution of any issues impeding progress at the district level, an official statement said.

She emphasised that infrastructure projects often face unnecessary delays due to minor issues, which not only inflate costs but also result in the wastage of valuable resources.

Tiwari specifically pointed to the delays in ongoing projects by the NHAI, railway overbridges and state road construction initiatives, highlighting that land acquisition, compensation disputes, forest clearance, and law and order issues were among the major obstacles.

The delays often create problems in securing new road construction projects from the central government, she told the officials.

During the meeting, it was reported that delays in the completion of these projects were hindering the state's potential to secure further development opportunities.

"The chief secretary also pointed out that the most significant barriers to infrastructure development are related to land acquisition, compensation issues, forest clearance and disputes... (the) deputy commissioners assured that the obstacles would be resolved in the coming days,” the statement said.

Tiwari also made it clear that the deadlines set for resolving these issues must be adhered to, and “no extensions would be granted”, it said.

She stressed that no work should be halted due to law and order issues, forest clearances or compensation payments, and that all officials concerned must collaborate to ensure that projects are completed on schedule.

