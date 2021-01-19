New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Several accused, who were facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case related to North-East Delhi violence, on Tuesday complained to a local court about not getting access to the charge sheet inside the jail premises despite the direction issued by the court.

Accused Shifa Ur-Rehman, Khalid Saifi and Shadab Ahmed told the Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that following the court's order, jail officials have uploaded the charge sheet on the computer system inside the prison but still, they are "not getting access to go through 18,000-page charge sheet."

Some of the accused urged the court to issue a direction to jail authorities for providing time to them to read the charge sheet.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on February 2 and extended the judicial custody of accused people including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and others till then.

The same court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary chargesheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under provisions of UAPA.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence which broke out in February 2019, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in violence related cases in which 1,153 accused have been chargesheeted. (ANI)

