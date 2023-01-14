Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday arrested an accused, who was involved in Phillaur shoot-out in which Constable Kuldeep Singh lost his life, following a brief encounter with Anti-Gangster Task Force's (AGTF) in Zirakpur area.

According to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), the accused Yuvraj Singh alias Jora had checked-in a hotel Alps at Dhakoli, Zirakhpur under a fake identity of Ramjan Malik.

Acting on a tip-off, AGTF team cordoned off the hotel Alps and confirmed the presence of accused Jora in the hotel room with the manager of the hotel.

"He was arrested after he was injured in the exchange of fire as AGTF team cordoned off Zirakpur-based hotel after getting info about him checking in into the hotel," said DGP Punjab Police.

"Consequent upon this confirmation, AGTF team offered the accused to surrender. But the accused Jora fired on the AGTF team. The door of room No 5 was broke open. The accused fired two more shots. The AGTF team overpowered the accused after a brief encounter. The accused was injured. Two 32 calibre pistols were recovered from the accused," the police said.

28-year-old Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was killed on January 8 in an encounter with four armed robbers in the Jalandhar district.

The constable was the gunman of Phagwara Station House Officer Amandip Nahar.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Kangjagir village under the Phillaur sub-division late on January 8 night when the robbers were fleeing in a car they had snatched from a man. (ANI)

