Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Using a California-US-based VPN number to make threatening internet calls, an engineering graduate and former Bishop Cotton School (BCS) student abducted three class six boys during a Sunday outing -- but was tracked down and caught within hours by Shimla Police.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said the suspect used his knowledge of the school's outing system, gained as an "old boy," to lure the children, calling the case "a matter where three children's lives were at stake".

Gandhi told reporters in Shimla and later, speaking to ANI, that the accused, Sumit Sood of Kokunala area of Kotkhai, had studied up to Class 8 at BCS before pursuing engineering out of state.

"He lured the boys by introducing himself as an 'old boy' or 'Cattonian', a former student, and promised to drop them at Auckland Tunnel. But after crossing Dhalli, he brandished a revolver and took them to his home in Kokunala," Gandhi said.

Police pursued multiple, sometimes conflicting, reports of sightings from Mall Road to a bus stand, McDonald's, and a bookstore.

"We started from zero, reviewed CCTV footage from the school's control room, and saw the boys leaving the gate at 12:12 p.m. with a man, but not reaching their supposed destination. We then began vehicle tracing and identified two Delhi-numbered cars. Through coordinated efforts by station in-charges from New Shimla, Sadar, Kotkhai, Theog and Kumarsein, we narrowed it down," Gandhi said.

The breakthrough came when investigators traced an internet-based call routed through a California number, received by all three parents between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m.

"The suspect's car was seen heading towards Narkanda, then returning to Chaila, and later towards Kotkhai and Kudu. Eventually, we located the vehicle and rescued all three children safely," Gandhi added.

Acting alone, Sood used his background as a former BCS student to win the children's trust. "He told them he was a 'Cottonian' and they believed him. After passing Sanjauli, he revealed his true intentions and used criminal force. He had a revolver and other items in his possession. He told parents the children were with a gang, but there was no explicit ransom demand at that stage," Gandhi said.

Police believe ransom was the likely motive, but will confirm during further interrogation. SP Gandhi said Sood had been planning the crime for 8 to 10 days, using his familiarity with school protocols to his advantage.

"In such cases, the initial 72 hours are critical. Any delay can escalate the threat. The suspect's body language suggested he could have taken dangerous steps. We worked with competence, professionalism, and intelligence to recover the boys in the shortest time possible," Gandhi told ANI.

The boys were medically examined and handed back to the school. Gandhi praised his team, including Additional SP Navdeep Singh, DSP Headquarters Vijay, SHO Kotkhai Shyam Tomar, SDPO Siddharth, and other officers and credited the DGP's guidance and constant updates sought by the Chief Minister through the night.

"Shimla Police have set an example of investigation skills. This was a life-and-death situation, and we delivered results without losing focus, despite misleading information circulating on social media," Gandhi said.

Two young locals, both named Raunak, were also thanked for helping during the rescue.

Police are seeking custody of the accused to determine the full extent of planning, possible accomplices, and motive. Gandhi said that while Himachal is among India's safest states, the case has prompted an immediate review of school outing security protocols. (ANI)

