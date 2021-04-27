Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, urging him to acquire all tankers across the country to supply medical oxygen to the states, official sources said.

The way the Centre has acquired the oxygen plants in the country, it should acquire all tankers for the transportation of the life-saving gas to the states, the chief minister said, adding that only then their complaints will be addressed.

The chief minister also urged the prime minister to ensure adequate supply of oxygen and medicines to the state, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a group of three ministers reached Delhi to meet Union ministers over the issues.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Power Minister BD Kalla met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan's Kota, and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya.

"They requested the minister to ensure the supply of medicines, including Remdesivir injections, to Rajasthan," according to a state Health Department spokesperson here.

At a review meeting on Monday night, Gehlot had directed them to go to Delhi to meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and others.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot also spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the phone and apprised her of the current coronavirus situation in the state.

Gehlot held a discussion about the shortage of medical oxygen, tankers and medicines, according to sources.

On the other hand, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attacked Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of levelling false allegations against the Centre over the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

Contrary to the claim that only 80 metric tonnes of oxygen is being given to Rajasthan daily, more than 265 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas has been supplied to the state every day from April 20, said Meghwal.

Similarly, the state quota for Remdesivir injections has been doubled by the Centre, he told reporters here.

