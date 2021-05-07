New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Not-for-profit organisations ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India have come together to donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators to public health organisations and NGOs to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients, MyGov said on Friday.

The government's citizen engagement and crowd sourcing platform MyGov is supporting the initiative for ensuring coordination with various stakeholders.

Other partners include Delhivery (logistics partner), Amazon (logistics partner), Temasek Foundation (sourcing and funding partner), Paytm (sourcing partner) and several others from the ecosystem, it said in a statement.

"These oxygen concentrators will be donated across India free of cost, largely to various public health institutions and NGOs working for public health. MyGov is supporting the initiative by ensuring proper coordination with various stakeholders involved, in particular the District Collectors for most optimal utilization of the oxygen concentrators," the statement added.

These oxygen concentrators will be donated within the month of May.

Over 2,500 concentrators have already been delivered, and another 7,500 will be shipped in the next seven days. The remaining will get delivered over the next three weeks in batches.

A joint committee has been formed in the spirit of public-private partnership to oversee the distribution process and ensure equitable and transparent allocation under chairmanship of Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

The other members include MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh, and Professor of Excellence in the Directorate General of Health Services and National Security Advisory Board member Prof V Kamakoti.

"Given that demand for oxygen concentrators currently outstrips supply, an allocation methodology has been developed leveraging publicly available COVID-19 data.

"This methodology is further refined using predictive analytics generated by the Aarogya Setu ITIHAS interface (Developed by IIT Madras) for emerging hotspots," the statement said.

