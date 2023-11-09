New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Acting chief justices were appointed to the Delhi, Gauhati and Rajasthan high courts after their chief justices were elevated as judges of the Supreme Court.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta were appointed as top court judges on Thursday.

According to separate notifications issued by the Law Ministry, Justice Lanusunglcum Jamir, a judge of the Gauhati High Court, has been appointed as its acting chief justice.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as its acting chief justice.

Justice Manmohan, a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been made the its acting chief justice.

