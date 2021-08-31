New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday said action has been taken against three employees of the area's civic body for their involvement in alleged irregularity in distribution of ration kits in a ward.

A teacher in-charge of a school has been suspended while employment contracts of a chowkidar and a sanitation worker have been terminated, he said.

Aggarwal said, he found 50 less ration kits in Raghuvarpura, and following this irregularity a probe was ordered in which these employees were "found guilty".

The mayor had recently said in a press conference that he has "zero-tolerance for corruption" and also announced a helpline on which people could lodge complaints.

Aggarwal said corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

It will be ensured that there is a total transparency in distribution in ration kits and no carelessness is observed by anyone, he added.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation also issued a statement on Tuesday on the actions taken against the three civic employees.

