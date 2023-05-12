Banihal/Jammu, May 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigation Unit on Friday raided premises linked to terror outfits and militants in Ramban district, officials said.

The SIU and the Ramban district police carried out the raids at multiple locations in the areas of Banihal and Ramsoo, the official sources said.

These raids were conducted to tighten the noose around elements who always try to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory, they said.

In run up to the G20 meeting at Srinagar, police is leaving no stone unturned to destroy the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and make this event a grand success, they added.

Seven houses belonging to Over Ground Workers, relatives of militants from Pakistan settled and militant sympathisers were raided during the operation, they said.

A cache of incriminating digital material was recovered form these places, they said.

