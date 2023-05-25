New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) India has recorded 535 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 6,168 from 6,591, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,854 with five deaths which includes three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | GSEB SSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Class 10th Results Released on gseb.org, Know How To Check Scorecards, Check Pass Percentage and Download Marksheet.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,88,426).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Tree Falls on 'Bakarwal' Family Members in Kishwar District, Four Killed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,50,404 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)