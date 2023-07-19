Srinagar, July 19: Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Migrant Labourers Shot at By Terrorists in Anantnag.

"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid at LoC in Poonch Sector.

It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle. The Army said the operation was still in progress.

