Jiribam (Manipur) [India], November 30 (ANI): The security forces have apprehended one active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the Jiribam district of Manipur, informed the Indian Army on Wednesday.

The PLA cadre was apprehended on November 28 in a joint operation by Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), under the aegis of Spear Corps, Indian Army and Manipur Police.

Also Read | Sex Offender Creeps Into Women’s Toilet in UK Mall, Makes Video of Teenage Girl; Jailed.

The cadre has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

"In a joint operation by Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), under the aegis of Spear Corps and Manipur Police, one active cadre of PLA was apprehended from Jiribam district of Manipur on 28 November. Cadre handed over to Police for further investigation," Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.

Also Read | Measles Outbreak in Kerala: Over 160 Cases of Viral Infection Reported in Malappuram, Officials Appeal for Vaccination.

The security forces also apprehended one unregistered cadre of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) on November 28.

"Joint Operation by Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), under the aegis of Spear Corps and Manipur Police, resulted in the apprehension of one unregistered cadre of KRA. Cadre was handed over to Police for further investigation on 28 Nov 22," Spear Corps said in another tweet.

Further investigations in both cases are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)