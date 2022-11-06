Hisar (Hr), Nov 6 (PTI) BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading by a margin of 6,235 votes over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash in Adampur assembly after initials rounds of vote counting on Sunday.

According to initial trends, BJP's Bhavya has polled 17,633 votes while the Congress's Prakash got 11,398 votes.

INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar secured 740 votes while the AAP's Satender Singh polled 380 votes, according to the initial trends.

In the bypoll for the Adampur assembly segment in Hisar which was held on November 3, a turnout of 76.45 percent was recorded.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA was fielded by the Congress.

The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray. The main parties contesting the by-election are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party.

