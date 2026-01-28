New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum on Wednesday following the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati airport earlier in the day.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed grief in a post on X, saying, " Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Shri Ajit Pawar in the plane crash in Baramati earlier today. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this loss. May his contributions to public life be remembered, and may the bereaved find strength in this difficult time."

From Kerala, State Minister AK Saseendran described Pawar as a close personal associate. "He was a brother to me. Every time we met, he showed me brotherly affection. It is deeply regretted," he said, adding that he prayed for Pawar's family and followers to recover from the loss.

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader TB Jayachandra termed the incident unfortunate and shocking. Calling Pawar a well-known personality and a personal friend, he said the crash must be thoroughly investigated.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the news was heartbreaking and paid tribute to Pawar on behalf of the people of Telangana. He described Pawar as a leader known for making firm decisions in favour of Maharashtra's development. BJP leader V Muraleedharan also condoled the death, highlighting Pawar's role in the development of Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called Pawar a senior and popular leader who undertook several pro-people initiatives, particularly in Baramati.

Meanwhile, a special team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will probe the crash. The team will analyse flight recorders, aircraft systems, crew records, and ATC data. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, five people, including Pawar, two staff members, and two crew, died when the Mumbai-Baramati chartered aircraft crash-landed at 8.45 am. (ANI)

