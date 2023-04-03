Rishikesh (U'khand), Apr 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand's Transport Minister Chandan Ram Das on Monday said if needed, additional buses will be requisitioned from other states for the upcoming Char Dham yatra.

"A record number of pilgrims came for the yatra last year. The number is likely to be even bigger this time. If there is a shortage of buses for the pilgrims, 350 additional buses will be requisitioned from other states," Das told reporters here.

Also Read | #G20 Delegates Visited Raj Bhawan, the Summer Residence of the Governor of West Bengal, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

All arrangements for the annual pilgrimage will be in place by April 20, he said.

The yatra is scheduled to begin on April 22 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Gets Bail in 2019 Defamation Case, Says This Is a Fight Against 'Mitrkaal' To Save Democracy and Truth.

Passenger vehicles operating on the route of the pilgrimage will be issued a green card with a bar code for the first time this year, the minister said.

Around 46 lakh pilgrims took part in the yatra last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)