Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 25 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG), BSF Eastern Command Ravi Gandhi, arrived in Tripura on Monday for a three-day visit. He was received at the airport by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (IG), BSF Tripura.

Upon his arrival at BSF HQ, ADG Ravi Gandhi was accorded a Guard of Honour. He also paid homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He was briefed by the Frontier IG on operational preparedness and key strategic matters.

Ravi Gandhi, ADG also called on honorable CM of Tripura ,Manik Saha, Chief secretary J K Sinha, IAS and DGP of Tripura police Amitabh Ranjan, IPS. During the meeting the current security scenario and various issues pertaining to the state of Tripura were discussed.

As part of his itinerary, ADG Ravi Gandhi will visit a number of border deployed units to assess the ground situation and interact with field commanders and jawans. His visit aims to reinforce operational efficiency and boost the morale of BSF personnel. (ANI)

