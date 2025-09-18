West Bengal [India], September 18 (ANI): In connection with the annual inspection, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, Kolkata, arrived at Frontier headquarters BSF North Bengal, Kadamtala, on September 16, according to a press release.

ADG BSF (EC) was warmly welcomed by Mukesh Tyagi, Inspector General (IG), North Bengal Frontier, and other senior officers. IG Frontier Tyagi thoroughly briefed him about the prevailing security situation and emerging challenges along the India-Bangladesh border.

According to the official release, ADG (EC) Aggarwal discussed the operational and administrative challenges. He also directed the troops to be extra vigilant during the present security situation along the zero line to thwart any attempt of trans-border crimes by ANE. He lauded the efforts of the brave soldiers. He also planted a sapling as an effort towards a greener campus and a cleaner environment.

ADG (EC) also laid the foundation stone of a drill-cum-darbar shed at the BSF campus, Kadamtala, for improvement in training facilities, the release added.

The release stated that ADG BSF (Eastern Command) visited Sector Headquarters, BSF Siliguri Radhabari. DIG Siliguri thoroughly briefed him about the challenges along the India-Bangladesh border.

ADG BSF (Eastern Command) further visited Border Out Posts (BOP) Chanakya, Saket, Shyam and Bharat of 93 Battalion BSF under Siliguri Sector, where he interacted with Praharis during Prahari bhoj, said the release.

As per the release, ADG BSF (Eastern Command) addressed a Sanik Sammelan at BOP Shyam. He asked the troops to remain alert and take all measures to foil the activities of ANEs. He appreciated their commitment to ensuring the highest standard of border security and operational efficiency. He advised them to maintain the health and fitness of the highest standards.

Vaneeta Aggarwal, Border Security Force Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) Head, BSF Eastern Command Kolkata, visited the campus area of North Bengal Frontier, the Family Welfare Centre of North Bengal Frontier, and interacted with BWWA members of BSF Campus Kadamtala.

The cold-pressed oil mill and 'Bal Batika' at the BSF campus, Kadamtala, were inaugurated by the BWWA Head, BSF Eastern Command. She also visited Bhimbhar Snehashram Dristihin Vidyalaya at Bidhannagar, Siliguri, where she distributed stationery items to the children and gifts to the school staff as a part of BWWA's commitment toward society, the release stated. (ANI)

