Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Opposition Leader R Ashoka on Thursday defended Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over his refusal to deliver the customary address at the start of the Joint Legislature Session of the State Assembly and wrote a letter to the Speaker U.T. Khader demanding disciplinary action against Congress MLAs and MLCs who allegedly disrespected him.

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka has demanded, in a letter to Speaker U.T. Khader, that disciplinary action be taken against members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council who showed disrespect when the Governor was leaving the House. He has also posted on the social media platform X regarding the same.

"Congress party legislators behaved like street rowdies and showed disrespect to the Constitution, the Governor, and the House. By flouting the traditions and rules of the House and interrupting the Governor's speech, they have insulted the House. In the Legislative Council, member B.K. Hariprasad behaved like a rowdy, which is a mirror of the culture of the Congress party. Today's events are the darkest day in the history of Karnataka's legislature, and action must be taken against the Congress legislators who behaved like goons, bringing the House's dignity into disrepute. I have urged Speaker U.T. Khader through a letter," said R. Ashoka

Speaking to reporters after the House session, he said that the Congress government has turned the day of the special session into a black day by showing disrespect to the Governor and insulting the Constitution.

"The Governor acts as a bridge between the state and the central government. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented the speech symbolically and left after thanking. Previously, Hansraj Bhardwaj had done the same. There is nothing wrong with this. According to the Constitution, there is an opportunity to come to the House, present a symbolic speech, and express thanks. However, Congress legislators acted like goons, pushed the Governor, and attacked him. It is truly shameful and condemnable that senior House members and Law Minister H.K. Patil himself have set a precedent for this bad tradition. Law Minister H.K. Patil does not deserve to continue in that position even for a moment," he said.

Referring to the 27th clause of the House rules book, he said that interruptions to the Governor's address "should be considered a serious violation," demanding that the speaker "punish the errant members."

"In the 27th clause on page 13 of the House rules book, it is mentioned that the procedures to be followed during the Governor's speech are. It states that no member should interrupt while he is speaking. If done so, it should be considered a serious violation. Therefore, Speaker U.T. Khader should punish the errant members and expel them from the House. The Governor has maintained his dignity and has never shown disrespect to the House. Previously, he has signed all bills. The Congress government is trying to turn Raj Bhavan into a party office," he alleged.

He further argued that the Congress leaders "insulted the Constitution" to "please Rahul and Sonia Gandhi", alleging that the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the Governor's matter.

"The Governor administered the oath to the CM and ministers. Congress leaders have gheraoed such a Governor. To please Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Congress members have acted this way and insulted the Constitution. These people who insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar have now insulted the entire House. The Supreme Court has already said that it will not interfere in matters related to the Governor," he said.

This comes after the Governor, during the joint session of the Karnataka Assembly, walked out without completing his address, which was drafted by the state government, amid stern opposition from the Congress. (ANI)

