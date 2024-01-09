Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain conducted a comprehensive inspection of two prominent police stations, Vijaypur and Ramgarh, in the Samba district on Tuesday.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess and review various aspects of the Police stations, including the functioning of the Woman Help Desk, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), reporting systems, accommodation for jawans, and an overall analysis of crime statistics.

ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain was accompanied by DIG JKS Range Shakti Pathak, and SSP Samba, Benam Tosh.

During the inspection, Anand Jain meticulously examined the operations of the Woman Help Desk at both police stations, commended the efforts of the police personnel manning these desks and emphasised the importance of maintaining a sensitive and responsive approach towards addressing the concerns of women in distress.

Furthermore, the inspection included a thorough evaluation of the implementation and effectiveness of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). He highlighted the significance of leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency of crime tracking and data management.

Any identified areas for improvement will be addressed promptly to ensure the seamless integration and utilisation of modern technology in policing.

As accommodation for jawans, the backbone of law enforcement, was also a focal point of the inspection, ADGP assessed the living conditions and facilities provided to police personnel, acknowledging the importance of a conducive and secure environment for the well-being of those dedicated to ensuring public safety.

Crime statistics were thoroughly reviewed, and the inspection underscored the commitment of the police force to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and service. He expressed appreciation for the dedication and hard work exhibited by the police personnel at both stations and encouraged continuous efforts to enhance community safety.

Moreover, Anand Jain inspected the SDPO Office Vijaypur to assess the overall functioning, efficiency, and adherence to protocols at the SDPO Office. He directed for speedy redressal of the public grievances and complaints and prompt Police action in case of any untoward incident or any kind of emergency. He asked the officers regarding the deployment and operations in their areas of responsibility. (ANI)

