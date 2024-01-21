Ayodhya (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple and oversaw final inspection of the preparations.

Adityanath conducted the final inspection of the preparations for ‘Pran Pratistha' and also took stock of other arrangements, a state government spokesperson said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

Also Read | Accident on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Woman Suffers Minor Injuries in First Mishap on Newly Opened MTHL (Watch Video).

The chief minister also met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at Sangh office, Saket Nilayam.

According to the statement, Adityanath then performed paid obeisance at Hanuman Garhi and later went to Ram temple and took stock of the preparations there.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'Narendra Modi No Longer Values People Who Made Him Prime Minister'.

He also went to Karsevakapuram and visited the tent city built by the pilgrimage area there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)