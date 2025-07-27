Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated Lok Sabha MPs from the state Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel on being honoured with the 'Sansad Ratna Award 2025'.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to Shri Ravi Kishan Ji, the popular MP from Gorakhpur, and Shri Praveen Patel Ji, the popular MP from Phulpur, on being honoured with 'Sansad Ratna Award 2025' in New Delhi!

“This award is not only a testimony to your public devotion but also a public recognition of your dedication to giving voice to the aspirations of the people in Parliament. Best wishes for your golden future!"

Seventeen MPs were selected for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 for their exemplary performance in Lok Sabha.

The honours also included four special jury awards, recognising consistent contributions to parliamentary democracy across three successive terms.

The special awards have been conferred on Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP), N K Premachandran (RSP), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena).

The other award-winning MPs include Smita Uday Wagh (BJP), Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Medha Kulkarni (BJP), Praveen Patel (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), and Dilip Saikia (BJP), among others.

