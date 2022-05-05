Dehradun, May 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated Bhagirathi Tourist Guest House in Haridwar and handed over the Alaknanda hotel in the pilgrimage town to the Uttarakhand government, in a major step towards resolving the long-pending issue of distribution of assets between the two neighbouring states.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said it was an example of how long-pending issues between states can be resolved through dialogue if the political will is there.

Also Read | Today’s India Like a Plane Flying Backwards, It’s Headed for Crash, Says Arundhati Roy.

"We have to rise above narrow political considerations and approach a problem with a positive attitude if we really want to resolve them," he said.

"The issue of distribution of assets between the two states was stuck for 21 years. Even the Supreme Court was unhappy about the inordinate delay in its resolution. Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took the first step towards resolving the issue and (current CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken it to its logical conclusion," Adityanath said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Blows Up Wife, Children in Blast in Malappuram Before Jumping Into Well.

Now the Uttar Pradesh tourism department will manage the affairs of the newly-built Bhagirathi Tourist Guest House and the Uttarakhand government will run Hotel Alaknanda, he said.

Making a pun on the names of the two facilities, he said Ganga becomes Ganga when the Bhagirathi and Alaknanda merge into it.

"Similarly Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand can work together for the development of each other," the UP CM said.

He said Uttarakhand has great potential in various sectors.

An intelligent utilisation of its forest and herbal wealth can generate employment opportunities for locals, he said and praised Patanjali Yogpeeth for establishing a wellness centre at Pokhri in Yamkeshwar.

Adityanath, who concluded his three-day visit to the state during which he also stayed in his ancestral village Panchoor, said he was going back with a “very good feeling”.

"I did not just visit my village but also met my mother who lives there. I am going back with a very good feeling," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said about 95 per cent of the disputes related to distribution of assets between the two states had been resolved already and the remaining five per cent will also be resolved soon.

He gave the credit for all this to Adityanath and his “pro-active approach”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)