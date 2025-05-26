Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) One Chief Minister Composite School will be set up in every assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh and will provide all facilities to the children under one roof, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday.

Addressing a programme organised by the Basic Education Council in Lok Bhavan on Monday, Adityanath launched projects worth Rs 3,300 crore, the UP government said in a statement.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Becoming 'Rape Capital', CM Mohan Yadav Failed to Maintain Law and Order, Alleges Congress.

Before his government came to power in 2017, Adityanath said, schools had dilapidated buildings and the dropout rate was high. But Operation Kayakalp changed this picture, he said.

"Facilities like toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, smart classes, and digital libraries are now available in these schools," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Case: Hisar District Court Sends YouTuber, Accused of Spying for Pakistan, to 4 Days Police Remand.

He said the Chief Minister Composite Schools, to be built at a cost of Rs 25-30 crore, will provide all facilities on the same campus from pre-primary to senior secondary and will be developed on the lines of Atal Residential Schools.

"With science and computer labs, stadiums and multipurpose halls, these schools will represent a new model of education," he said.

He also said that with programmes like Operation Kayakalp, Chief Minister Composite School and Nipun Assessment, Uttar Pradesh is creating a new history in the field of education.

He said that this new model of education aims to provide children with opportunities for quality education and holistic development.

Adityanath asserted that the teacher-student ratio will be maintained in all circumstances. "There will be no shortage of teachers. There will be enough teachers in every school so that children get quality education," he stressed,

He suggested including B.Ed and M.Ed students in the Nipun Assessment Programme so that they get field experience and are acquainted with modern facilities like smart class and digital library.

This will be a new experience for them and will further improve the quality of education, he said.

Adityanath said summer camps should include activities like sports, music, dance, drama and Yoga in it.

He said that training should start in every school for International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.

"Implement the Yoga protocol of the Ministry of AYUSH and promote indoor activities to relieve the stress of children," he said.

Adityanath on this occasion praised the scheme to provide Rs 1,200 per student for uniforms, bags, shoes, socks and stationery to more than 1.5 crore children through DBT.

He said that this amount goes directly to the children's account. It is the responsibility of parents and teachers to ensure that this amount is spent on the needs of the children.

While giving instructions to speed up the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', he said that teachers and principals should go door-to-door and connect the children of the 5-14 age group to schools.

No child in any village should be deprived of school education, he said

He also appealed to the teachers to take their role in nation-building seriously and added that Uttar Pradesh has become a centre of innovation in the field of basic education, which is creating a bright future for children.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed buildings and additional dormitories of 139 upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools of the state under the Basic Education Council.

Along with this, he also laid the foundation stone of 43 Chief Minister Model Composite Schools and 66 Chief Minister Abhyudaya Composite Schools, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Basic Education Deepak Kumar along with other officials were present, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)